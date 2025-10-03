Kaze confident Chiefs’ scoring fortunes will turn

'The passes and movement are there, it is just a question of not scoring,' said the Chiefs interim co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-head coach Cedric Kaze believes his side are improving in attack, and that if they can keep it up, the goals will start to flow.

Amakhosi will play Stellenbosch on Sunday in the last 16 of the Carling Knockout at the Cape Town Stadium. Chiefs already won 2-0 at Stellenbosch in their opening Betway Premiership fixture of the campaign and have an excellent record against the team from the Cape Winelands.

Chiefs’ goalscoring problems

Since that league game, however, Amakhosi have not scored more than once this season in nine matches in all competitions.

“The situations are a bit different,” said Kaze, however.

“A few weeks go we were getting into the final third but the last pass and movements were not good enough. In the last two games, against Kabuscorp and AmaZulu, the passes and movement are there, it is just a question of not scoring.

“Yesterday (in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at home to AmaZulu) we had 23 shots and eight on target. I believe if we can keep the momentum and keep our focus the goals are going to come soon.”

Chiefs have certainly not helped themselves in their last couple of Premiership matches. Against Marumo Gallants, Gaston Sirino saw his penalty saved, while it was Glody Lilepo whose spot kick was stopped against AmaZulu.

In the Usuthu match, Khanyisa Mayo also poked the ball home from an offside position when Pule Mmodi’s shot was already going in. Mmodi was clearly furious with Mayo but Kaze played down the situation.

“Those kinds of thing happen, everyone was not happy, starting with the player himself (Mayo). It was an unfortunate situation and it cost us two points, we should have won. On the other hand it is something we will address in general. It is not something he did on purpose to deny his teammate a goal.”

With regard to the penalties, Chiefs did also beat Kabuscorp in shootout to reach the next round of Caf Confederation Cup qualifying. And on that occasion Amakhosi netted all five of their penalties.

“The last two (league) games we were unfortunate not to score penalties, especially as it was our best two penalty takers, Lilepo and Sirino.

‘We practice every day’

“Some people might think it is a lack of preparation but we practice penalties every day. We don’t even wait for a game that might have a shootout. We practice every day to prepare ourselves for the moment when it comes.

“Unfortunately we have missed the last two (in the Premiership) and it is something we need to keep working on, to raise confidence in the team.”