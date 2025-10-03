Pirates’ Ouaddou wary of ‘strong’ Siwelele ahead of Cup tie

Ouaddou said he was expecting a strong and organised Siwelele outfit.

Having edged them 1-0 the last time these teams met in a league match in September, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is expecting a completely different Siwelele FC side when the teams meet this weekend.



The teams will meet in the last-16 round of the Carling Knockout match at the Orlando Stadium (kickoff is at 3pm).



Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Ouaddou said he was expecting a strong and organised Siwelele outfit.



“It’s another important tournament for us as we take all competitions and matches very seriously,” said Ouaddou in Bryanston, Johannesburg yesterday.

“It will be a very strong opponent, and I did say after our win against them that they will not remain in the position they were in. They showed it in their next match (Siwelele won 2-1 against Marumo Gallants).

“We are expecting very strong and organised opposition, and for us we will put all our energy into going into the next round.”



Having been knocked out by eventual champions Magesi FC at this stage of the competition last season, Ouaddou insists that the Buccaneers are looking to go all the way this time around. On that day, the Buccaneers lost 3-2 to Dikwena tša Meetse at the same venue, the Orlando Stadium, last October.



“I was not there with what has happened before, and my role is just to focus on the future, and to try and do well together with the players. It will not be easy, as every team wants to win, so for us it’s just another game and another opportunity for my players to give their best and try to win the round,” commented Ouaddou.



Meanwhile, Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema has paid tribute to Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa after the forward reached a milestone this week.



Mabasa netted his 50th goal for the Buccaneers during the 2-0 win over Galaxy on Tuesday.



Seema coached Mabasa and his Pirates teammate Sipho Chaine in the Bloemfontein Celtic reserves.



“Look, it’s always nice to have players like that, as records are there to be broken, and I’m happy for him,” said Seema.



“He’s one guy that, when the DDC started, I think my boss now, we started together there, and those are the players that we had.

“Tshegofatso Mabasa, Sipho Chaine, (Neo) Maema, Thapelo Morena, that was the team of Bloemfontein Celtic then. And to see him having made the strides like this at Orlando Pirates, one of the big teams, it’s fine.”