Ncikazi confident of Pirates victory over Siwelele

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is confident that the Buccaneers will get one over Siwelele FC and reach the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.



The last-16 round clash between the Buccaneers and Siwelele will take place at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto this afternoon (kickoff is at 3pm).



“We have an important game, a cup game. We want to proceed to the next round. And based on the preparations that we’ve gone through, the belief in the team, the team spirit, the unity, I’m confident that we’ll be in the next round of this competition,” Ncikazi told Pirates media.



Pirates edged Siwelele 1-0 in a Betway Premiership clash last month and they go into this cup tie at the Orlando as favourites to go through to the next round. Ncikazi, however, has warned that Siwelele have bolstered their squad and could pose a great threat in their quest to reach the quarterfinal stage.



“The preparation is a big dynamic because the opponent (Siwelele FC) has done some reinforcements since we last played them. Zakhele Lepasa, (Happy) Mashiane, Samkelo Zwane. So, it’s not exactly the same team, the dynamics could be different. Hence, it’s important to just focus on our performance and try to improve the performance of our team. I’m sure with the right preparation and performance, we’ll go through to the next round,” added Ncikazi.

Ouaddou feeling the pressure

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has admitted to feeling the pressure ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Siwelele.



“I think there’s always pressure, in everything that you do, if you don’t feel that pressure, it means you don’t give sense in what you are doing, this pressure has to be positive,” said Ouaddou during a press conference in Bryanston on Thursday.



“As long as you don’t have this pressure to do good and to do your best, I think you have to stop coaching, the pressure is always here but you need to transform it into positive pressure.”