Kaze hails Chiefs fans after Confed Cup success

'It gave us energy,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Cedric Kaze praised Kaizer Chiefs’ fans for inspiring his team after Amakhosi scored three early goals to kill off AS Simba and book their place in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

ALSO READ: Chiefs see off Simba to reach Confed Cup group stages

The second leg of this final qualifier was played on Sunday at Dobsonville Stadium, where fans are closer to the pitch than at FNB Stadium, Chiefs’ usual home venue. After a goalless draw in Lubumbashi in the first leg, Chiefs shot out of the blocks in Dobsonville and were 3-0 up inside 26 minutes.

Chiefs’ goal spree

Chiefs have been battling to hit the back of the net all season, but they had no such issues here, with Etiosa Ighodaro, Zitha Kwinika and Glody Lilepo all scoring.

There was no way back for Simba though they did manage a consolation goal in the second half.

“In these games we need the crowd to be loud. This stadium, where the crowd is closer to the pitch, it gave us energy and I believe in the first 15 to 20 minutes that made a real difference,” Chiefs co-head coach Kaze told SABC Sport.

“We are very happy to qualify, to go through to the group stages” he added.

“You can see how happy the fans are. We went into the game with the right mentality from the first minute to try and make things happen. I am very happy for the club and the players, who put in a tremendous effort.”

‘Different options’

Kaze praised the contribution of Lilepo and Ighodaro, who scored his first Chiefs goal.

“We wanted to try to get different combinations and get the players to give that extra pass, and to deliver on set pieces, and who can shoot,” he said.

ALSO READ: Sundowns cruise into Champions League group stages

“Th have a player like Ighodaro, who is physical and good in the air, that helps us. Also with the speed of Lilepo you have different options.”