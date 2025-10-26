Chiefs see off Simba to reach Confed Cup group stages

A first half goal blitz gives Amakhosi a 3-1 aggregate win.

Kaizer Chiefs cruised into the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday, a first half blitz giving them a 3-1 win over AS Simba at Dobsonville Stadium.

After a goalless draw in the first leg in Lubumbashi, the tie was in the balance at kick off, but Chiefs grabbed three goals in 26 minutes to all-but settle the outcome.

Chiefs’ pleasant surprise

It must all have been a pleasant surprise Amakhosi fans, who have watched the side struggle for goals all season. For head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef this was also a relieving of some pressure.

Chiefs have already crashed out of this season’s Carling Knockout, while their Betway Premiership campaign has also stalled after a fast start.

Playing in Dobsonville as FNB Stadium was not available, it took Chiefs just three minutes to go in front. Aden McCarthy’s long through ball send Glody Lilepo sprinting away, and while Simba goalkeeper Alhassani Dida made the save, he could only push the ball straight to Etiosa Ighodaro.

Chiefs’ new striker fired home his first goal for the club from close range.

Two minutes later, Chiefs goalkeeepr Brandon Petersen did have to be alert to tip over an effort from Jonathan Nsoma.

But Amakhosi doubled their lead in the 14th minute. Lilepo won a free kick down the left, Mfundo Vilakazi sent in a brilliant free kick and Zitha Kwinika steered a fine finish past Dida.

In the 25th minute, Lilepo’s shot was acrobatically tipped wide by Dida. But from the resulting corner, Lilepo arrived to head in Vilakazi’s cross.

The only concern for Chiefs in the first half was that Lilepo appeared to pick up an ankle knock and he was taken off at half time for Pule Mmodi.

Mmodi misses

In the 57th minute, Mmodi should really have grabbed a fourth for Chiefs, skipping into the penalty area but then blasting well over the bar.

Chiefs were in total control and decided to give Asanele Velebayi his Chiefs debut, bringing him on in the 66th minute for the excellent Vilakazi.

Mmodi soon had the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

Ighodaro then crashed a shot against the crossbar while Mmodi’s next effort was tipped wide by Dida.



Simba got a consolation goal in the 80th minute as Monga Kalombo’s cross was deflected past his own goalkeeper by McCarthy.

Stellenbosch FC, meanwhile, also booked their place in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages on Sunday with a 4-1 win at home to Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto.