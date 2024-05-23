Ramovic continues to flirt with Kaizer Chiefs

'We all know Chiefs is a wonderful club, probably the most beautiful club in South Africa,' said the TS Galaxy head coach.

TS Galaxy head coach has against called Kaizer Chiefs ‘wonderful’ and ‘probably the most beautiful club in South Africa,’ but insists that he is committed to the Rockets – for now.

Ramovic has been linked with a move to Chiefs and has been unreserved in his praise of Amakhosi, with Galaxy president Tim Sukazi this week saying he believed Ramovic could be the man to turn the fortunes of Chiefs around.

When interviewed by Robert Marawa on 94.7 on Wednesday, Ramovic said he was committed to Galaxy, but couldn’t resist another bout of praising Chiefs.

“I am the coach of this beautiful club TS Galaxy … I am totally happy to be here,” said Ramovic.

“We all know Chiefs is a wonderful club, probably the most beautiful club in South Africa, but this doesn’t change the fact that I am happy where I am now,” added the Galaxy head coach, who has one year left on his Rockets contract.

“I know I just have to focus on our club and to improve (us) even more. Everything else is just the future. Right now the present is the most important thing.”

‘Beautiful supporters’

Ramovic also praised Chiefs after Galaxy’s recent 2-2 DStv Premiership draw with Amakhosi, sparking speculation that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the Chiefs job.

“I think in the future they (Chiefs) will do things better, they are a quality club with beautiful supporters,” said Ramovic after that match.