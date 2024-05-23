WATCH: Ramovic says he has no personal issues with Mokwena

Ramovic says Mokwena threatened him over the phone.

Rulani Mokwena of Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic during the Carling Knockout launch at The Park, House of Events on i November last year. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic says it’s wrong for people to think that he has personal issues with his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena.



Ramovic and Mokwena have been at loggerheads since December last year when Galaxy knocked Sundowns out of the Carling Black Label Knockout through penalties.

Mokwena attributed the loss to the fact that he did not have his star players for the match because they were with Bafana Bafana. That did not sit well with Ramovic and he hit back by saying the Sundowns coach was making excuses for the defeat.

The exchange of words continued for months and this week prior to their league game on Tuesday, Galaxy announced that they were taking Mokwena to court for claiming that he was told by one of the Rockets players that there was a talk to intentionally injure Bongani Zungu.

In a video posted on Marawa Sports Worldwide X account, Ramovic denied that he has personal issues with Mokwena.

“No, I don’t have anything against him [Rulani Mokwena]. It’s wrong to think like that. But many of us have different opinions about how we should live, how we should get treated and how we should treat others,” said Ramovic.

“My values and my principles that I got from my parents are to always be honest and treat everyone with kindness. And when I came [to South Africa] we had a very nice relationship [with Mokwena].



“But the thing started when he started to disrespect my players, my staff and of course myself. It’s where I raised my voice and nothing more.”

Ramovic added that Mokwena said a lot of bad things about him and threatened him over the phone.

“He entertained me actually with a lot of nonsense,” commented Ramovic.