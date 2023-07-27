Motaung Jr fires back: Chiefs director denies Nabi talk

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs never spoke to former Young Africans coach, Nasreddine Nabi, the club’s sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr. claims.

ALSO READ: AmaZulu coach Pablo Martin gives Mhango update

The Naturena side were reported to be in the final stages of negotiations to bring the Tunisian tactician to the DStv Premiership when the talks collapsed.

Chiefs then announced Molefi Ntseki as the new head coach, taking over from Arthur Zwane who returned to the assistant coach position.

This move set tongues wagging, with some in the Amakhosi faithful unimpressed with the development as they expected the more revered Nabi to be tasked with the duty of returning happy days at the club.

But now Motaung Jr. has come out guns blazing, labelling the talks of Nabi replacing Arthur Zwane as “disrespectful.”

He had no patience for the media frenzy and drama that overshadowed the club’s decisions. “The Nabi stuff is very strange to me,” he said with a smirk at the launch of their new Kappa kits earlier this week.

He swiftly dismissed the notion that Chiefs were unsure about their head coach. “I think it also came at a time when it was very disrespectful when coach Arthur was our head coach.

“I think a lot was made in the media and things pushed in the wrong direction.”

Phakaaathi has it on good authority that Chiefs were indeed in talks with Nabi, but that his salary demand dissuaded the club from pursuing him as head coach. But Motaung Jr. emphasised that the club’s direction was clear from the start.

Motaung Jr. irked by disrespectful talk

“From the club side, we always knew the direction we were going to take, and we also had to act with caution, professionalism, and respect for all individuals,” he added.

As the storm started by the talks of Nabi joining Chiefs settles, the Soweto club stands firm in their decision.

And with Ntseki at the helm, Motaung Jr. says they fully back him to turn things around. “I think sometimes the narrative in the media is also driven in the wrong way.

ALSO READ: SuperSport CEO Matthews defends selling policy to local rivals

“But from the club’s side, we were very clear in our direction and we’re looking forward to coach Ntseki giving us all his best.”