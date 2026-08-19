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Khoza and Mailula send Sundowns past Gallants

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

19 August 2026

09:37 pm

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A goal in each half from Malibongwe Khoza and Cassius Mailula respectively earned the Brazilians all three points.

Khoza and Mailula send Sundowns past Gallants

Cassius Mailula (right) of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrating his goal with teammate Aubrey Modiba (left) during a Betway Premiership 2026/27 match against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, on 19 August 2026 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

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Mamelodi Sundowns ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Marumo Gallants in a Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night. A goal in each half from Malibongwe Khoza and Cassius Mailula respectively earned the Brazilians all three points in Tshwane.

It was far from a vintage performance from the African champions, who wasted numerous opportunities in front of their home fans. The result leaves Gallants winless after three matches, with two defeats and one draw from their opening three games of the new campaign.

The visitors did not really do much to trouble the Sundowns defence, with Ronwen Williams having a quiet night. Influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena was missing for a third successive Sundowns game following the injury he sustained against Polokwane City.

Joining him on the sidelines was new signing Antonio Van Wyk, who started in the 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs. Miguel Cardoso’s headache was compounded by an injury to Khuliso Mudau, who was stretchered off seven minutes before half-time.

Khoza opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a scrappy goal inside the box. Gallants failed to deal with a short corner from Sundowns, and Khoza side-footed his effort home through a cluster of bodies on the goal line.

Tashreeq Matthews missed a great chance to extend Sundowns’ lead late in the first half when he dragged his shot wide from close range. Despite their dominance, Sundowns went into the break with a slender lead due to their wastefulness in front of goal.

Mailula finished off a sweeping move by Sundowns in the 67th minute to all but secure the result against a tame-looking Gallants side. He needed one touch to control the ball inside the box before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot that found the top corner.

It was the 25-year-old’s third goal since his return to Masandawana following a poor spell with MLS side Toronto FC. His first came in the MTN8 match against Polokwane City, while he also earned Sundowns a draw against Chiefs with a second-half strike.

Sundowns next take on Golden Arrows in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday. Cardoso will be sweating over the fitness of his players after Mudau’s night ended prematurely.

Arthur Sales and Keanu Cupido are long-term absentees. It remains to be seen whether Mokoena and Van Wyk will recover in time for the Arrows game.

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