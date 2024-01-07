Khune avoids questions about his future at Kaizer Chiefs

"I was voted to come and represent the All-Stars team and I honoured my call-up," Khune said.

All Stars goalkeeper and man of the match Itumeleng Khune during the post match interview for the Carling Knockout All-Stars v Stellenbosch Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Saturday. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

Fresh from producing a man of the match performance in the Carling Cup, Itumeleng Khune refused to be drawn into questions about Kaizer Chiefs where his future hangs in the balance.



READ MORE: Chiefs duo help All Stars down Stellenbosch in Carling Cup

The 36-year-old is currently suspended by his club for allegedly arriving at training under the influence of alcohol.



Despite being voted by fans to star for the All-Stars team, his participation against Carling Knockout champions Stellenbosch FC was also in doubt with Amakhosi reaffirming in a statement that Khune remains sidelined.

In the end, it looks like the club had a change of heart as the veteran goalkeeper was allowed to travel to Polokwane where he led the All-Stars team to a 2-1 win over Stellies at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

“I was voted to come and represent the All-Stars team and I honoured my call-up,” Khune said when asked about his future at the Soweto giants.

“I played and enjoyed myself. I don’t think this is the right platform to discuss club issues or club matters. With all due respect, can I only speak about the Carling Cup and the All-Stars team today.

“Today wasn’t just about Itu, it was all about the All-Stars team. I’m happy for the DDC players who have worked hard to catch the eye of the soccer loving fans in our country. I felt like a youngster the way I was enjoying the game but I think what was more important was the respect amongst each other in the team.”

The All-Stars team comprised of DStv Premiership and Diski Challenge players. They were managed by Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Khune who captained the team was happy with the warm reception he got from the fans at the 2010 FIFA World Cup venue.

“I just want to thank everyone that has voted for me to be part of the team. I really enjoyed myself and I’m happy that I contributed positively,” he said.



ALSO READ: Khune breaks silence on suspension, likens career to Messi and Ronaldo

“I think it’s every player’s wish when you are on the field to hear fans chanting your name. It brings the best out of you and yes it’s been a while but I’m happy that I got to hear them chat my name.

“I was doing something they love after they voted for me as one of the goalkeepers to represent the All-Stars team. I was happy to play and bring them happiness.”

Chiefs duo of Mfundo Vilakazi and Ashley Du Preez were on target in the first half for the All-Stars team while Mervin Boji scored the consolation goal for 10-man Stellenbosch.