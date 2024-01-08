Pirates join Chiefs in race to sign Appollis

Oswin Appollis is on the radar of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Oswin Appollis has reportedly attracted interest from Gauteng clubs following an impressive start to the season with Polokwane City.

The 22-year-old former SuperSport United attacker is in good form for City and has forced his way into the Bafana Bafana set-up.

He is currently in camp with Bafana in Stellenbosch ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be monitoring the AFCON-bound player but Phakaaathi understands Orlando Pirates have also shown interest in Appollis.

“Oswin knows that there is interest in him because he is playing well for Polokwane City at the moment,” said a source close to the player.

Europe may come into play too

“He is also scoring goals with is good for a team like City. I can tell you that Pirates have also enquired about Oswin because Chiefs were the first to show interest in him.

“If he manages to play and has a good AFCON, maybe European teams might come calling too and I think City are open to selling him at the right price because he’s under contract with them.”

Appollis has scored five goals in 17 appearances across all competitions for Rise and Shine.