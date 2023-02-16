Lessons from Chiefs loss equip Maritzburg for Pirates war

Sibongiseni Gumbi

For Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids, losing to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup was a lesson he hopes equips his team for upcoming games.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ commitment to playing principles is their key to success

Reduced to 10 men at the 40th minute, the Blue Army fought tooth and nail against Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium last weekend.

They only lost it in extra time when an unfortunate error by their keeper King Ndlovu gifted Christian Saile the first goal.

That goal punched holes in Maritzburg’s confidence and Ashely Du Preez finished the job for Amakhosi later on.

But for Davids, it was all about the players practising what they had been preaching to them at training and he was satisfied with the outcomes.

“We had discussions during the week about working together as a unit, and that’s what we are going to do from now on.

“It was not the best performance with the ball against Chiefs,” said Davids after the Chiefs loss as quoted by SABC Sport.

“(But) Hopefully, we can take the positives out of that game into our next match against Pirates and it will definitely prepare us for that war.”

Maritzburg visit Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Friday night for a DStv Premiership showdown.

Maritzburg can now go toe-to-toe with anyone

It will be Davids’ first time back at Orlando Stadium after leaving Pirates at the end of last season having served them for four years.

He has returned to Maritzburg where he cut his teeth in coaching and changed things for the better.

Davids believes Maritzburg can put up a real fight against any opponent as they seek to move away from the relegation places.

“But the belief has to come now from the players knowing that they can go toe-to-toe with any team,” added Davids.

Both Pirates and Maritzburg need the points, albeit for different reasons. The Buccaneers are in a race for second spot.

Finishing second will mean Pirates go back to Caf Champions League next season with Mamelodi Sundowns who have technically clinched the Premiership title.

Currently in fourth position with 28 points after 19 games, Pirates cannot afford to drop any points.

ALSO READ: Hunt predicts Young Player award will go to SuperSport

For Maritzburg, getting three points from Pirates could see them jump to 10th position, and ease pressure.

They are currently in 15th place with 21 points after 19 games, a mere three points ahead of bottom placed Marumo Gallants.