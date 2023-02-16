Nedbank Cup gives Chiefs chance to end dry runs, says Bvuma

Sibongiseni Gumbi

For eight years Kaizer Chiefs have gone on a dry run in the DStv Premiership but goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma wants the drought to end now.

ALSO READ: It’s suspensions galore at TS Galaxy as club cuts costs

Speaking after the Nedbank Cup draw in Randburg on Wednesday evening, Bvuma said they would also want to be remembered at the club.

And the best way to do that is by winning trophies. This will make them remembered for good things.

Bvuma sees the Nedbank Cup as their chance to change the narrative.

“As players we are aware that it has been eight years without a trophy,” said Bvuma.

“And now we have been given another chance with the Nedbank Cup to get silverware. We are looking forward to it, and we will give it our all.”

The drought has also added to the pressure in the current team which has to return the club back to its glory days.

“We knew as players when we signed for Chiefs that there would be pressure. We are used to it and I believe we perform better under pressure.

“We are aware of how big the brand is. Kaizer Chiefs is a big brand. I mean we grew up watching Kaizer Chiefs and we know what the club has done over the years.

“We also want to be a part of history by winning trophies to motivate youngsters who still want to come to Chiefs.

“Chiefs are known for winning trophies but now it has been eight years… We want to break that drought.”

Bad history with lower division teams

But with Chiefs’ history with teams from lower divisions in the Nedbank Cup, the draw was not kind to them.

Amakhosi will face Motsepe Foundation Championship log leaders Casric Stars in the next round of the Ke Yona fixtures.

“They have been doing so well in their league where they are number one. So, it is not going to be easy.” said Bvuma.

ALSO READ: Thibedi to return to Chiefs after Swallows exit

“As you know, playing against the so-called lower division teams is never easy. But as Kaizer Chiefs we are looking forward to the game and we want to progress to the next round.

“We are going to get out there and do our best.”



The dates and venues for the fixtures will be announced in due course.