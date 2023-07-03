Lesufi, Kodwa hold meetings to resolve Banyana, Safa impasse

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South African Football Association (Safa) and the Banyana Banyana are set to have two emergency meetings following the intervention of Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture Zizi Kodwa, and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.



This comes after Banyana players refused to play their World Cup sendoff match against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday after Safa failed to meet their demands.

A makeshift team was organised by Safa and they were thrashed 5-0 by Botswana.

“It has come to my attention that there are serious concerns that have been expressed by Banyana Banyana which have been brought to the attention of Safa and the South African Football Players Union (Safpu). I have been in contact with the president of Safa Danny Jordaan and have received written communication from Safpu,” said Kodwa through a statement released by his department.

“In the meantime, I urge the team to be focused on the major task that lies ahead of taking every opportunity to prepare to participate and display their immense skills and talent in one of the biggest sporting showcases in the world, the Fifa World Cup.”



Meanwhile, Lesufi revealed that there will be meetings with Banyana, Safa and Safpu to iron out all the concerns.

“As a country, we must firstly apologise to the people of Botswana, the Botswana Football Association (BFA), Caf, Fifa and also to our citizens for what transpired today (Sunday). All parties have accepted that we need to apologise.

“There are two crucial meetings that need to be conveyed urgently. The first meeting will be about dealing with contracts. And second, it will be a meeting about dealing with logistics going to the World Cup.

“Other matters of the players are that they need proper training areas and nutrition because they also have contracts with their clubs. And those teams are monitoring them. The two meetings will be held as soon as possible (likely to be on Monday).”