Safa’s makeshift ‘Banyana’ embarrassed by Botswana

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A South African Football Association (Safa) select team that was called up an hour before kick-off against Botswana ended up being hammered 5-0 in an international friendly played at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Komphela leaves Sundowns to take charge at Swallows

The match, that was supposed to be a send-off game for Banyana ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, ended up being a farce after the World Cup squad did not play in the match, because of concerns over the pitch at Tsakane Stadium and a financial dispute with Safa.

The situation forced the association to select a team an hour before the game, selecting a total of 14 players from the Hollywoodbets Super League and the Sasol League in order to make up a side for head coach Desiree Ellis .

The team included the likes of Amanda Mthandi, Issabella Ludwig, Lebogang Mabatle, and Anele Mzobe to mention a few, and they found it very hard against the female Zebras.

The Banyana select team was obviously going to fail to connect, with most of the players playing with each other for the first time.

Botswana scored four goals in the first half, showing the the South Africans no mercy in their own backyard.

Things were a little better in the second period, but, the hosts couldn’t just find the back of the net.

They had a chance to decrease the deficit, but Tshegofatso Motlogelwa was denied by the upright in the 74th minute.

With the home team struggling, the visitors ended up getting a fifth goal late in the match,.

The result was disappointing for the team, but worse than that, issues between Safa and Banyana continued during the match.

No entry

Banyana’s Word Cup players arrived at the stadium but were not initially allowed in. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi ended up getting involved to try and resolve the matter.

Banyana players have arrived at the stadium but not allowed in. @City_Press pic.twitter.com/he3P64XLjD— Timothy Molobi (@TimSpiritMolobi) July 2, 2023

📝 ℕ𝔼𝔾𝕆𝕋𝕀𝔸𝕋𝕀𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕋𝔹ℂ 📝



Following mediation by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi with Banyana Banyana’s captains, SAFA leadership, and SAFPU leadership, the parties will go back to the 💰 negotiation table and the #FIFAWWC squad remains unchanged. #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/uUHbtiEws7— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 2, 2023

READ MORE: Safa organise Banyana replacements as World Cup pay-row escalates

The World Cup is set to kick-off on 20 July in Australia and New Zealand. Banyana play their first game against Sweden on 23 July.