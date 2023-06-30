LISTEN: Molefi Ntseki – a Chiefs masterplan, or a Chiefs without a plan?

By Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs crashed their own website on Wednesday evening when they announced that Molefi Ntseki was their new head coach.

The problem for Amakhosi is that it is fair to assume that most of the traffic sent Chiefs’ way was fans not quite believing what they were seeing, as Chiefs announced that Ntseki would replace Arthur Zwane, who has slotted back into an assistant coach role alongside DIllon Sheppard.



Zwane’s exit as head coach was widely expected, following a disappointing season, but Ntseki was not supposed to be the replacement, with Tunisian Nareddine Nabi widely touted as the new mentor.



Ultimately, however, Chiefs settled on Ntseki, a former Bafana Bafana head coach, with a host of coaching badges, but a man who has never been as head coach at a DStv Premiership side.

In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discuss whether Chiefs have made the right decision, or whether they have any idea at all what they are doing.

Eight barren years



Chiefs have gone eight years without a trophy, trying out experienced PSL coaches like Gavin Hunt and Stuart Baxter, so maybe Ntseki is worth a punt? Or is this more a move of desperation from a club increasingly losing sight of what needs to be done to gain success in the domestic game?

Away from Chiefs, the Phakaaathi team also look at Orlando Pirates and whether their recent reinforcements can help keep Jose Riveiro’s side moving in the right direction.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here: