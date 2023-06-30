OPINION: Chiefs’ gamble on Ntseki raises doubts, can he surprise?

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs‘ decision to appoint Molefi Ntseki as their head coach has left many fans and pundits questioning the club’s ambition.

Before even setting foot on the training ground at Naturena, Ntseki has already faced heavy criticism, with supporters expressing their doubts about his ability to lead the team to success.



This underwhelming appointment has failed to inspire confidence and falls short of the expectations set by the hiring of more renowned coaches, such as Nasreddine Nabi, who was reported to be a favourite for the job.



This made the supporters happy and optimistic because he has a good CV and a proven success record, unlike Ntseki.



The role Ntseki is taking on at Chiefs is no small task. As the head coach of one of South Africa’s most successful football clubs, he will be under immense pressure to deliver results.



The club’s passionate supporters demand nothing short of excellence, and any mis-step will undoubtedly be met with harsh criticism. The weight of expectation alone makes this a daunting challenge for Ntseki.



While Ntseki has had some experience within the South African Football Association (Safa), including a stint as the head coach of the national team, Bafana Bafana, his track record does little to alleviate concerns.



During his time with Bafana Bafana, the national team failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, raising questions about his tactical acumen and ability to handle high-stakes matches.



His subsequent role at Chiefs as the head of youth and technical development does not necessarily translate into success as the head coach of the senior team.



To succeed in this demanding position, Ntseki will need to hit the ground running and quickly establish a strong rapport with the players, instil a winning mentality in the squad, and implement a cohesive tactical strategy.



He must also navigate the complexities of managing a club with a massive fan base and a rich history.