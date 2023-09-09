Listless Bafana fail to break down stubborn Namibia

An experimental Bafana can't get past the Brave Warriors.

Innocent Maela of South Africa evades the tackle of Absalom Limbondi of Namibia during the friendly between South Africa and Namibia at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Picture: BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana simply did not show enough creative know-how as they were held to a goalless draw by Namibia in an international friendly at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Brave Warriors came to Soweto and weren’t really that courageous at all, Collin Benjamin’s side preferring to sit back and defend.

Hugo Broos’ side, however, are likely to face opposition like this in the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers and even in the Africa Cup of Nations finals next year.

And they will have to come up with some more inventive ways to break down sides content to sit deep and pounce on mistakes from the opposition. They may also have to play a more exciting brand of football if they are to bring the fans back to games, especially friendlies like this, with a sparse crowd inside the ground on Saturday.

Hugo Broos went for a slightly experimental side, including Veli Mothwa taking the place of Ronwen Williams in goal, meaning Siyanda Xulu was handed the captain’s armband.

Lyle Foster, fresh off his fine form at Burnley in the English Premier League, led the attack, flanked by Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng and Portugal-based Kabomelo Kodisang, making his Bafana debut.

In midfield, Broos picked a defensive three, perhaps a little cautious for this kind of game, Sphelehle Sithole, Grant Margeman and Bathusi Aubaas all getting a chance.

Bafana dominated possession but too often their passing lacked forward thinking, with too many balls played without enough intent across the park.

Namibia were generally content to sit back and play off Bafana errors, with South Africa’s backline offering up a couple of opportunities.

In the 4th minute, Nkosinathi Sibisi gave the ball away and then collided with Innocent Maela, allowing Absalom Ilmbondi a clear run on goal. The Brave Warriors striker, however, dragged his shot well wide.

Foster showed signs of his sheer pace and skill in the opening half, in the 7th minute skipping away from two players and sending in a low cross that was cleared to Aubaas on the edge of the box. The Sundowns man fired in a shot that Chippa United’s Lloydt Kazapua palmed straight into the path of Kodisang. The wide attacker, however, kicked thin air instead of the ball.

Saleng also had a shot saved by Kazapua, but in the 25th minute, Bafana almost conceded after some more ramshackle defending.

A mistake on the edge of the area allowed Betuel Muzeu a clear run at goal, and his shot was half-stopped by Mothwa, and then cleared off the line by Maela.

Bafana started to improve as the half wore on, and four minutes before the break, some more delightful skill from Foster set up Saleng, but his shot was well saved, via a deflection, by Kazapua at his near post.

Broos made three changes at the break, bringing in Lebo Mothiba for his first Bafana appearance in about four years, in place of Foster, while Mlungisi Mbunjana got his Bafana debut in midfield, at 32 years-old, with Sithole making way.

There was also a switch at the back, with Grant Kekana coming on for Xulu.

Bafana, however, battled to find the intensity with which they finished the first half, giving little service to Mothiba.

Namibia had another chance when Orlando Pirates’ Deon Hotto found space down the left and set up Ilmbondi, but his shot was deflected wide.

Broos brought on Kaizer Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Aubrey Modiba as he looked for a winner, but Bafana were not making the most of their chances. Saleng showed some good touches with his head that wowed the crowd, but then he passed the ball out of play, which did not.

Bafana did have a chance in the last two minutes of normal time, Grant Kekana’s effort superbly tipped over by Kazapua. But in the end it was all huff and no scoring puff from Broos’ men.