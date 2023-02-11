Stellenbosch rout hapless Swallows in Nedbank Cup

Khaya Ndubane

Stellenbosch FC handed a hapless Swallows FC outfit a 3-0 drubbing in a Nedbank Cup last 32 clash played at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.



Vusi Sibiya gave the home side a perfect start to the game when he put Stellies in the lead with a header in the eighth minute.



Iqraam Rayners then doubled Stellies’ lead in the 17th minute with a long-range low shot which beat Sanele Tshabalala in Swallows’ goals.



A minute of applause was observed throughout the stadium in the 25th minute honour of the late Stellebosch player Oshwin Andries who succumbed to stab wounds recently. Andries wore jersey number 25 at Stellies.



It was all Stellies in the first half hour of the match as they try to kill the game off by scoring more goals and they came close on several times to adding a third one, but Tshabalala kept the Birds in the game by pulling some saves.



Swallows tried to reduce the scoreline, but they failed to find a goal, with Stellenbosch taking their 2-0 lead to the half-time break.



Stellies continued where they left off by taking the game to Swallows in search of more goals.



Swallows looked shaky at the back and they committed silly mistakes much to the annoyance of coach Ernst Middendorp.



Bongani Sam came close to grabbing one for the Birds in the 54th minute, but his header went over the crossbar.



Lindokuhle Mtshali wasted a good chance for Swallows in the 56th minute when he shot straight at the wall from a free kick in a good scoring position.



The visitors were to rue that missed chance two minutes later when Rayners made it 3-0 for Stellies who capitalised on a mistake at the back by Yagan Sasman.



Swallows were also forced to make an injury change when Tshabalala failed to recover from an injury after he collided with the goalpost after making a save. He was replaced by Thakasani Mbanjwa.



Unlike Tshabalala, Mbanjwa was not kept busy by the Stellies attackers as the home team took the foot off the paddle and secured a 3-0 win in the end.



In other Nedbank Cup last 32 match played on Saturday afternoon, Golden Arrows came back from a goal down to beat Pretoria Callies 2-1.