Lorch thankful for the support after returning from injury

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Thembinkosi Lorch’s influence in the Orlando Pirates was highly noticeable in their Nedbank Cup tie against All Stars, with the attacker coming on as a second half substitute to help the team secure a 2-0 victory at the Wits Football Stadium last Saturday.

Pirates was struggling to break the stubborn All Stars defence to get a goal, with the teams going into the break goalless and subsequently giving the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side some hope of upsetting the Soweto giants.

But, the introduction of Lorch in the beginning of the second period was all that Bucs coach Jose Riveiro needed in order to avoid an embarrassment of being knocked out of the Ke Yona Cup by a lower division team.

Lorch, who has been out since late August due to an injury, managed to bring some life into the Pirates team, with the attacker being involved in the first goal which was scored by Monnapule Saleng, before he wrapped up the tie by scoring the second goal.

He admits that bouncing back from the lengthy injury was not easy.

“It was not easy for me coming back from any injury, I think I have about five months of not playing football. I would like to thank my family for the support, the technical team and the phyisio for pushing me because it was not easy,” said the attacker.

“Sitting on the bench helped me a lot, I was busy analysing the game and I saw that All Stars were running all over. The coach told me that I must just find spaces, even I you can check with the first goal, I had a space and passed the ball to Terrence Dzvukamanja, who ended up passing it to Saleng.

The 29-years old adds that he hopes the goal will help boost his morale and thanked everyone who has been supporting him while healing from the injury.

“It was important for me to score, especially coming back from an injury. It is going to boost my confidence going forward. I would like to say to them (supporters) that they must keep on supporting us. It is not easy to get injured and come back stronger, their support means a lot to me and I will keep on working hard for them,” he concluded.