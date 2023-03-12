Lorch saves Pirates with controversial late winner in Nedbank Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Thembinkosi Lorch was a hero for Orlando Pirates, scoring an extra time winner to guarantee his side a place in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup against a stubborn Venda Football Academy (VFA) with a 2-1 victory at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

VFA, however, could consider themselves unlucky as Lorch looked to be clearly offside as he strode clear to score in the 113th minute.

Pirates scored first against VFA, but the visitors equalised in the second half, which led the game to end 1-1 in normal time.

Playing a side in the Motsepe Foundation League, Pirates kept their cool from the start of the match, as they created patient build-ups to try and open the scoring, while VFA seemed to struggle. Gradually, however, VFA started to get into the game with their midfielder Athini Jodwana standing out.

They got an opportunity to test Sipho Chaine at Pirates’ goals in the 20th minute, but Bucs managed to clear the danger. The DStv Premiership side would go on to take the lead in the 24th minute through a header from Kermit Erasmus, with Deon Hotto redeeming himself with a fine cross for the striker after an earlier miss.

The side from Limpopo had a good chance at goal through Edmore Chirambadare, but he was denied by Chaine just after the half-hour mark, and the Buccaneers went into the break in the driver’s seat. The second half began perfectly for VFA, with Hotto’s heavy touch towards the back four leading to Chirambadare taking advantage and levelling matters for the lower division side by making it 1-1.

Extra time

The rest of the second half was end to end stuff with Pirates trying to avoid an upset and desperate to get back in the lead. But the Academy side not did give in, with their goalkeeper Harold Ndlovu making some brilliant saves to keep his side in the game.

There was no breaking the sides by full time, with the game going into extra time. The first half of extra time was full of chances created, evenwith a goal-line clearance by VFA, but none of the sides were able to find the back of the net.

It took 113 minutes for the Buccaneers to finally breathe, thanks to Lorch, who ensured that the Sea Robbers went into the last eight of the Ke Yona Cup and sent the Pirates supporters into songs of celebrations.