Stellies coach Barker wishes Sundowns well in Nedbank Cup final

"We gave a valiant effort but it just wasn’t enough,” said Barker.

Steve Barker, head coach of Stellenbosch FC is interviewed after the 2024 Nedbank Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Sunday. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Following his defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup over the weekend, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker wished the Brazilians well in the final.



The Brazilians edged Stellies 2-1 in a semifinal match played at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday to advance to the final of the competition where they’ll meet against Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium on 1 June.

“Firstly, congratulations to Sundowns. They continue to show why they are such a respected team, not only in South Africa but on the continent and we wish them well for the final,” Barker told the media after the game.

“They really started well in the first 10 or 15 minutes and played with a lot of energy and movement. We were stuck between how much to press them and how to take control away but they were able to find spaces out wide with [Khuliso] Mudau and [Marcelo] Allende on the left.

“They broke our lines quite comfortably and put us under pressure, but then I felt we slowly got ourselves back into the game once we had figured that out.

“But, when you play a team that’s playing continental football, you learn certain lessons. We had Fawaaz [Basadien] injured and they continued to play, worked the ball to our right-hand side where Fawaaz was no longer in position, and took their goal and the lead.

“It was a harsh lesson to learn, but they probably deserved to go into the break with the lead. I don’t think we played a bad first half, we were decent enough and created some opportunities, but we came out with a lot more spirit, aggression, and intensity in the second half,” commented Barker.

Barker added that the game was a good gauge to see where they are as a football club against a team like Sundowns.

“I’m really proud of our time today [Sunday] and this is the benchmark. We want to be playing on the continent ourselves, but we still have work to do in the league to get there, but it was a good gauge to see where we are as a football club against a team like Sundowns with the crowd and atmosphere we had.

“I believe, and confidently say, that we are on the right track. If we can push Sundowns the way we did, it’s a good sign for us, but it wasn’t meant to be. We gave a valiant effort but it just wasn’t enough.”



Stellies will be looking to solidify their position on the DStv Premiership standings when they visit Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Barker’s team is currently second on the log with 49 points after 26 games. They lead third-placed Orlando Pirates by three points, but with the Buccaneers playing Chippa United on Wednesday, Stellies could find themselves moving to third position if the Buccaneers get the better of the Chilli Boys.