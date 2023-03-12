Casric captain’s promise to Chiefs ahead of Nedbank Cup tie

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Mumuni Abubakar, the captain of Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars, has made one promise to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their Nedbank Cup match on Sunday evening.

He says they will give Chiefs a good run for their money as they revel at the thought of playing in front of a big crowd and live on TV.

The game is at FNB Stadium and set for a 6pm kickoff. Abubakar believes the game is what they needed as a team.

“It’s kind of a blessing to play against Kaizer Chiefs because it’ll be live on TV,” said the Casric captain.

“So far we have only had the opportunity to play one live game. Playing against Chiefs will give us the exposure to excel and tell the whole nation who Casric are.

“We are going to give them a run for their money; we promise on that one. We are very motivated,” added Abubakar.

Chiefs are looking to end their long trophy drought and are expected to give this Nedbank Cup campaign their complete attention.

But given Chiefs’ history with lower division sides in the competition Casric are not wrong to fancy their chances.

And beating the country’s most supported club side could be what Casric need to introduce itself to the local football followers.

Casric fancy their chances against Chiefs

They are the only Championship side remaining in the Nedbank Cup. Venda Football Academy and Cape Town Spurs were booted out by Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United.

Dondol Stars, who campaign in the ABC Motsepe League are the only other side from the lower division left in Ke Yona.

They proved again to be this season’s giant slayers when they beat AmaZulu on Wednesday. They beat SuperSport United in the first round.

Casric have done well in their first season in the first division. They bought the status of Free State Stars.

The KwaNdebele in Mpumalanga based Casric are currently third in the Championship.

Casric have a good chance of winning the Championship and gaining automatic promotion to the top flight next season.

“We have just one ambition… we are here for the league. Whatever comes our way, we’ll take each game as it comes and then we’ll see at the end of the season,” said Abubakar.