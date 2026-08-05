Mabasa breaks silence on ‘confusing period’ at Orlando Pirates

Mabasa was let go by Pirates and has since joined Moroccan giants MAS Fès.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa finally opened up about being sidelined at the Soweto giants last season.



Despite being the club’s top goalscorer, Mabasa found himself struggling for game time last season and was loaned out to Stellenbosch FC in January. He scored four goals in 12 appearances for Stellies.



Upon his return to Stellies, Mabasa was let go by Pirates and has since joined Moroccan giants MAS Fès.



Reports at the time of his move to Stellies suggested that Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was not happy with not happy with the striker’s work rate.



Even though he didn’t mention Mabasa by name, Ouaddou hinted that he was indeed not happy with the striker’s work rate.



“Some people believe that strikers are not just here to score; that type of football is over. The new, modern football demands efficiency with the ball. You must be mobile and play with or without the ball.

“When pressing, we must recover the ball together. And somebody who cannot do this, who maybe is lazy, cannot play at a high football level, cannot fit into my team,” Ouaddou told the media.

‘I did my part’

Mabasa feels he was delivering for Pirates and adds that Ouaddou’s decision to bench him left him confused.



“It was a very confusing period for me, I won’t lie… For me, I felt I was still delivering, regardless of whatever is happening off the ball, I was delivering,” Mabasa told iDiski Times.



“Even in the actions where it’s off the ball, it’s not like I wasn’t pressing, it was the same I could say for maybe two seasons back, when coach Jose was there, we also had to press at the time and I was pressing.

“So why now is it a different story? Hence why I saw it was a very confusing period for me, but I had to remain strong, confident in my abilities and continue to show up whether it’s in training or in friendlies, which I believe I did, I did my part.

“It’s just unfortunate my opportunity never came again in the season,” concluded Mabasa.