Mahlangu blasts Chiefs and Pirates for mediocre Soweto derby

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates player Jabu Mahlangu, formerly known as Pule, has gone on another rampage on social media, this time around, accusing current players at Pirates and Chiefs of poor performance in this past weekend’s Soweto derby.

ALSO READ: Pirates shift focus to Swallows after Chiefs loss

This is the second video of Mahlangu that has gone viral, with the former dribbling wizard having gone on a blast talking about the need for Financial Fair Play in the Premier Soccer League looking at Mamelodi Sundowns’ expenditure and the players they are able to acquire because of their heavy pockets.

This time around, Chiefs and Pirates met in a DStv Premiership encounter which saw Amakhosi end up as 1-0 winners on the day, but, Mahlangu was disappointed with the display from both set of players, saying they made football fans watch ‘welding’.

“What a disappointing Soweto derby, this is not it. These boys make us watch ‘welding’ and it is about time we tell these boys to pull up their socks. The Soweto derby is watched in Europe, I think it is shown to about 20 countries and I stand to be corrected about this number,” said Mahlangu in the video he posted on his Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Sundowns preparing new offer for Andile Jali

“What we saw on Saturday is what we show the world. Players losing the ball, in the first half both teams couldn’t even combine three or four passes. Chiefs players pass to Pirates players and Pirates players pass back to Chiefs players, or they pass the ball outside.”

As much as Mahlangu says the coaches needed to take account for the players performance, he says it is the players who need to be blamed as they lost possession easily.

“You expect those errors from young kids and not at that level of the Soweto derby. These boys are showing us imihlola [it’s shocking what they’re showing us]. Yes, coaches have their mistakes or blunders but at the end of the day you are the ones playing on the pitch,” he added.