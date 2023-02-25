Chiefs sneak dull derby win over ten-man Pirates

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates showed clearly why Mamelodi Sundowns remain unchallenged in the domination in the DStv Premiership.

Considered the country’s biggest teams, Chiefs and Pirates huffed and puffed and failed to give a structured display.



The game, watched by thousands of fans at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon and millions more on television was played in patches but ended with Chiefs getting a lucky win.



The only goal of the match came two minutes from the end of regulation time and was an own goal by Olisa Ndah, who had come on in the second half.



It was a headed back pass which went horribly wrong, as Sipho Chaine was off his line and it gifted Chiefs the three points.



Overall the game was patchy with both sides struggling to create much.



In one early chance, Ashley Du Preez was denied by Chaine when he was set through on goal. The Pirates keeper managed to dive to his right and tipped the Du Preeze’s effort wide.

In the end, however, it was unclear whether the goal would have stood even if it had gone in, as referee Abongile Tom appeared to have blown for a foul on Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, before Amakhosi broke up the other end of the pitch.



Pirates’ first real test for Petersen came only in the 38th minute when Lorch unleashed a banger from just outside the box. The Chiefs keeper managed to parry it over.

Aimless enterprise



Chiefs were the more enterprising in terms of display. But they again looked aimless in the final third, failing to find the right balls.



Terrence Dzvukamanja had the fans making hand signals to suggest he should be taken off in the 54th minute. This was after he could not turn in an Innocent Maela cross.



Pirates were reduced to 10 when captain Innocent Maela was shown a red card for his unfair tackle from behind on Christian Saile, with the Chiefs striker through on goal through on goal.



With Pirates a man short, Chiefs still could not boss them and Pirates made changes that suggested they will play for a draw.



They ended the game playing with mostly defence-minded players with Monnapule Saleng the only attacker towards the end of the game.



While Arthur Zwane will still not have won himself too many more admirers, he will be relieved to have won his second consecutive derby.