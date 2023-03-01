Mdledle still hurt by how Pirates blocked his overseas move

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Considered one of the best left wing backs of his time during his days at Orlando Pirates, Innocent Mdledle could have easily done well overseas.

And Mdledle did have a dream of playing against the best in the world in one of the big leagues in Europe.

But he never got to fulfil that dream. He has since revealed that an English team had been interested in him, but the move was blocked by Pirates.

Mdledle, who was born in Matatiele in KwaZulu-Natal, the same town Andile Jali hails from, had impressed Tottenham Hotspur.

The English side had played Pirates in a Vodacom Challenge match where he impressed.

His teammate at the time Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela did move to Tottenham later from Pirates.

“The overseas move almost happened after we had played against Tottenham,” Mdledle told Off The Pitch recently.

“But it was swept under the carpet in the (Pirates) offices. They didn’t tell me about it.

“But you know how offices operate. There is always some talk going around.

It destroyed me inside

“So, there was this one guy who worked in the office who told me what had happened.

“And it is okay,” says Mdledle shrugging his shoulders in a way to accept his loss.

He admitted however – and it shows on his face that this still hurts him – that it was difficult to accept.



“Obviously hearing such things will kill you inside. But you are still contracted to the club and there is nothing you can do.

“It really hurts though. Everything changes because this is a big opportunity,” explained Mdledle.

“I mean, every player wants to go and play in Europe, especially when you are playing for the big teams locally.

“The next big challenge for you is to go and play in Europe. But if you are denied that chance, what can you do?

“You are managed by someone right? So, it happened like that to me but I took it in my stride. You have to move on with life,” added Mdledle.

After leaving Pirates, Mdledle went to Mamelodi Sundowns and later to SuperSport United.

Mdledle was however released by both clubs after he had failed to behave himself with alcoholism, his biggest demon.

He admitted in the same interview that his overindulgence in alcohol brought about his immature retirement from football.