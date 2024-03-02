Mahlatsi looking to to revive career at Chippa after Chiefs misery

Chippa revealed the signing of Mahlatsi just before their league game against Stellenbosch.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi has finally found a team after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Kaizer Chiefs.

The attacking-midfielder was unveiled by Chippa United just before their DStv Premiership game against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday, which ended in a 1-1 draw.



Antonio van Wyk put the home side in the lead in the 42nd minute, but Craig Martin levelled the scores in the 68th minute to make sure that the spoils are shared.

Despite being announced as a new signing by Chilli Boys, Mahlatsi was not part of the match-day squad and he watched the game from the stands.

Mahlatsi has been without a team since he was released by Chiefs in September last year.



Meanwhile, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker was full of praise for his opponents Chippa after their draw on Friday.



“It was a tough encounter and I think a lot of credit must go to Chippa United because they came out with a lot of energy,” Barker said.

“They have a good team. They’ve got some nice size up-front, in midfield, and with their two centre-backs, they have some good tricky wingers and full-backs who like to get forward, and a big goalkeeper at the back.

“They made it difficult for us and we obviously weren’t at our most fluid, and I think Oscarine [Masuluke] kept us in the game in the beginning with some big, big saves to deny the opposition.

“Then we got the goal with [Antonio] Van Wyk scoring and we were probably a little bit fortunate to come in at half-time with a 1-0 lead because I think a draw was probably a bit more reflective of what happened in the half.

“That gave us something to hold onto though, but there were a couple of things we weren’t doing too well. We weren’t picking up the second ball from [Elmo] Kambindu, who is a handful and was causing us problems.



“Often from set-pieces, they were really strong and causing problems there, so we came out in the second half with the aim to be solid for the first fifteen minutes and with the hope that if we were still leading, they would come at us and we would have chances in transition.

“The red card [for Ismaël Touré] did change the complexion of the game though, and made it a bit more difficult, so we had to make one or two substitutes.”