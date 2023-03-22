Mailula keeping feet on the ground as Bafana debut looms

Jonty Mark

Cassius Mailula is on a mission to help Bafana Bafana qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, as they prepare to take on Liberia in back-to-back Group K qualifiers in the next few days.

Hugo Broos’ side are targeting the six points that would guarantee them a place in the Afcon finals in the Ivory Coast, and Mailula is part of a potent-looking South African strike force.

“If I was to get a chance my only goal would be to take Bafana Bafana to the Afcon,” the 21 year-old Sundowns attacker told Safa media this week.

‘Goal’ is a term Sundowns fans have been happily familiar with attributing to Mailula, who has 15 of them in all competitions (and three more in the unofficial Carling Black Label Cup) in a remarkable breakout campaign with Masandawana.

His stunning form has been enough for Broos to call him into his final 23-man squad for the games against Liberia, at Orlando Stadium tomorrow and in Monrovia on March 28.

Mailula admitted to a little bit of star-gazing as he had his first training session, taking the field with one player in particular that he has always wanted to play alongside.

“Percy Tau, I have always wanted to play on the same field as him,” said Mailula.

“First it was ‘Mshishi’ (Themba Zwane) but … I am playing with him (at Sundowns). I wanted one day to play with Percy so I am so happy it is finally happening.”

Mailula will be making his Bafana debut if he gets a chance against Liberia, but could well start from the bench, given the amount of attacking talent with more international experience at Broos’ disposal.

In his first season in professional football, however, Mailula is level-headed, and will not be too concerned if the week ultimately does not go his way.

Sacrifices

“I don’t think I would be upset, I know how much I have had to work to be where I am. People might not know the sacrifices I have had to make, for me it is not about putting myself under pressure. With everything that has happened in the last six months, I am in a good space, so for me now it is all about focussing and trying to learn.”

Broos has already said this week that he he thinks it is too early for Mailula to tmove to European club football, though if he keeps scoring at this rate, the interest from overseas will surely increase.

“Everything will happen in its own time, I don’t need to rush,” added Mailula.

“If it happens early it won’t be a problem … but for me it must be at the right time. For now I am just focusing on Sundowns and helping the national team.