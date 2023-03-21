The good that could come out of Chiefs players’ Bafana omission

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have come under criticism after none of their players were selected for Bafana Bafana.

When Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced his preliminary squad, there was only one player from Chiefs.

And that was the goalkeeper Brandon Petersen. But he was also dropped when the final squad was announced late last week.

It is seen as being the indicator of how low the levels have gone at the Naturena side in terms of the quality of players.

Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane was asked about this omission of his players at Bafana after their 3-2 win over Maritzburg United at the weekend.

“I have always been saying this – this season, the only difference between us and teams that are doing well is not taking the chances,” said Zwane in response.

“Today we took our chances, we won 3-2. Though it was not an easy game for us…

“We managed to score three goals which is a positive thing out of what we have been doing.

“Why are our players judged with creating chances and missing them and all of the sudden they are not good enough?

“So, it’s normal in football, it’s normal. Our players will keep on working hard, and we will keep pushing them.

“It is not about us not doing the right things in terms of coaching them, or them not applying themselves on the field of play,” explained Zwane.

Chiefs get to fix themselves

“If you can check all the teams, look at our team, the chances that we created.

“I was saying last week, I said go and check the stats.”

This could be a blessing in disguise for Zwane as he gets to have most of his players during the Fifa break.

Chiefs have been blowing hot and cold all season and the two week break, Zwane gets a chance to fix where he feels his team lacks.

They will however be without four. Central defender Edmilson Dove who is out on international duty with Mozambique.

Striker Caleb Bimenyimana is also with Burundi. Two youngsters, Samkelo Zwane and Mduduzi Shabalala, are with the national Under 23 side.