Margeman still hopes for a chance with Mamelodi Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

When Grant Margeman looks across the metaphotrical fence between capital city rivals SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns, there is no doubt part of him wishes he was still with Rulani Mokwena’s team.

Sundowns are on the verge of retaining the DStv Premiership title and are also in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League andNedbank Cup.



Margeman is currently under the employ of Matsatsantsa A Pitori, but Sundowns are his parent club as he is on a season-long loan.



At Downs, the midfielder was way down the pecking order and only played three times for Sundowns before he was loaned out to Swallows last season.

Chances are that he won’t stay long at Chloorkop when he returns at the end of the season and he is aware of the situation at Downs.



“Sometimes as a player when you get loaned out, you feel you are not good enough to be part of that current squad. But since I have joined SuperSport, it has been a good move for me,” he told

“Being part of a club like SuperSport, who are able to compete, that helps me improve my game,”



In his pursuit of Margeman, SuperSport head coach Gavin Hunt did not beat around the bush as he highlighted to him that chances of him getting game-time at Sundowns were very slim, but while that may have been a dagger to his heart, it has encouraged the 24-year-old to improve.

Positivity

“I wouldn’t say it has much of a negative impact on your football but deep down you doubt yourself a bit because you want to be part of a squad of the team that you signed for,” added Margeman.



“Sometimes you have to take it in a positive way and know that it is just a way for you to know that you must work harder,” he added.

Margeman added: “Sometimes you have to take a step back in order to take two steps forward. At the beginning of the season I took it as a step back but also as an opportunity to showcase my talent and my abilities somewhere else.”