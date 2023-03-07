Maluleka wants AmaZulu not to treat Dondol with kid gloves

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Having witnessed a smaller team getting the better of them, AmaZulu FC midfielder George Maluleka is wary of their next Nedbank Cup opponent.

Usuthu will play ABC Motsepe League campaigners Dondol Stars at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

This is in the last 16 of Ke Yona. Maluleka was with Kaizer Chiefs when TS Galaxy turned them into a laughing stock in the same competition.

This is why the 34-year-old Maluleka wants AmaZulu to take the game as seriously as any game when they meet Dondol Stars.

“Dondol Stars are not going to be an easy opponent,” says Maluleka ahead of Wednesday’s game.

“We have seen a couple of clips especially in the match against SuperSport.

“We saw that they are not afraid to play their game. So, it is going to be an interesting one.

“But I think if we apply ourselves and approach the game without undermining our opponent. We should be able to go through,” adds Maluleka.

Dondol Stars already have a victim in the Nedbank Cup. They outfoxed Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United in the first round, beating them 2-0.

Avoiding becoming victims

And it was not a smash and grab kind of win usually seen in such games, but they gave SuperSport a good run for their money.

In fact they left a number of people impressed and believing that they are the team who can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns in terms of the tactical approach.

“We are aware of the history of the tournament – the David versus Goliath fights – but I don’t think we should have that in mind.

“The approach should be the same as in any other game without undermining anyone and respecting them.

“But also showing them that we are just as capable and why we are playing in the top tier.

“There are a lot of things to consider. But also, yes, being wary of them being a smaller team and having nothing to lose.

“That can allow them to be more expressive which could put us under pressure. But we need to apply ourselves and give it our all,” says Maluleka.

AmaZulu will be high on confidence coming from a resounding 2-0 win over Chippa United in the DStv Premiership last weekend.