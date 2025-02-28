Stellies upset as Chiefs Nedbank Cup venue is moved

Stellies' request for their Pirates league game to be moved was rejected.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha will host the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal between Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs on March 8. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC have expressed disappointment that they will not be able to play their home Nedbank Cup home quarterfinal against Kaizer Chiefs in the Western Cape.

The Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixtures were released by the Premier Soccer League on Friday with Stellenbosch set to take on Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha on March 8.

Stellies can’t play Chiefs at home

Security issues prevent Stellies from playing Chiefs at their regular home, the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch. But the Cape Winelands side had secured Athlone Stadium in Cape Town for the match.

In the end, however, Steve Barker’s side have been forced to take the game to the Eastern Cape. And part of the blame for this has been placed by Stellies in the hands of the PSL and Orlando Pirates.

“It is with regret that Stellenbosch FC announces the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against Kaizer Chiefs will be played outside of the Western Cape,” said Stellenbosch in a club statement.

“The Club has been denied an opportunity to host the highly anticipated home fixture against Kaizer Chiefs in Stellenbosch or Cape Town due to simultaneous issues of stadium availability over the designated weekend of 7-9 March 2025 and subsequent scheduling conflicts.

Athlone denied

Stellenbosch FC had secured the availability of Athlone Stadium in Cape Town for Sunday, 9 March, for the encounter, but were denied a request to host the match on this date due to the Club’s scheduled Betway Premiership fixture against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday, 11 March 2025 at the same venue.

“According to FIFA rules, there needs to be two full days between matches. SFC’s request to reschedule this league fixture by one day to Wednesday, 12 March 2025, in order to allow the Club to host the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at home, was also rejected by both the League and Orlando Pirates.

“Athlone Stadium is not available for the 7th or 8th of March for the Nedbank Cup fixture due to a rugby tournament at the venue, whilst the neighbouring DHL Stadium is hosting the Cape Town Cycle Tour Expo on the weekend in question.

“The Club’s home stadium, Danie Craven Stadium, remains unavailable due to historical security concerns surrounding the fixture between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs.

“As a result, with no alternative home venue available and due to the prevailing scheduling conflict, the PSL has decided to host the match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, 8 March 2025 at 18h00.”

Saturday 8 March

SuperSport United v Orlando Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (kick off 3pm).

Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kick off 6pm).

Mamelodi Sundowns v Sekhukhune United/Milford FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium (8pm).

Sunday, March 9

Durban City v Marumo Gallants, Chatsworth Stadium (3pm).