Teko Modise backs Kaizer Chiefs to win Nedbank Cup

The Nedbank Cup is known for its surprises, dramatic moments, and unpredictable football.



Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Teko Modise has just added to the conversation!



In a fun-filled episode of the Yes or No Challenge, hosted by Nedbank Cup content creator Zenande Funani, the former football star made some bold statements, leaving fans debating his takes.

From whether Iqraam Rayners will be this year’s top goal-scorer to whether Peter Shalulile is already a PSL legend, Modise didn’t hold back. But the moment that caught everyone off guard? When asked if Kaizer Chiefs could go all the way this season, Modise said: “Yes please! We need them to win a trophy this season.”

Modise also commented on the unpredictable nature of the Nedbank Cup tournament. He responded with his signature wit, saying: “Look, no one expects them to go far, which is exactly why they might just surprise everyone. We need someone to shake things up.”

And that’s the magic of the Nedbank Cup. It’s a tournament where anything can happen. Underdogs rise, giants fall, and every match brings moments that leave fans on the edge of their seats.

As one of the Goals vs Saves competition champions, Modise brings the ‘Goals’ side to life, where every goal scored adds R20 000 to the prize pool and every save adds R10 000 in each round of this year’s tournament.

In the round of 32 and 16, 71 goals were scored and 118 saves were made by goalkeepers, contributing to the current prize pool of R2.6 million.



So, will this year’s Nedbank Cup deliver another surprise champion? Or is Teko Modise just stirring the pot?



