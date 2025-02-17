Chiefs to face Stellies in Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Kaizer Chiefs will play Stellenbosch FC away from home in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals after the draw was conducted in...

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch will meet in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs will play Stellenbosch FC away from home in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals after the draw was conducted in Randburg on Monday.

Chiefs have already beat Stellies home and away in the Betway Premiership this season. A 2-1 win at FNB Stadium was followed by a 1-0 win for Nasreddine Nabi’s side at Athlone Stadium.

Chiefs have the edge

Amakhosi and Stellies have played each other once before in the Nedbank Cup, with Chiefs beating Stellies 2-1 in the last 16 in 2018.

Erick Mathoho and Leonardo Castro got the goals for Chiefs, while Alan Robertson netted a consolation goal for the Cape Winelands side.

Nedbank Cup holders Orlando Pirates will also be on the road in their last eight match, taking on SuperSport United.

Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers have already beaten Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport twice this season, winning 3-1 after extra time in the MTN8 quarterfinals, and beating them 2-0 at home in the Betway Premiership.

SuperSport will no doubt be delighted if they can repeat what they did to Pirates in the 2017 Nedbank Cup final. On that day Matsatsantsa scored a famous 4-1 win over the Buccaneers at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

In the other quarterfinals Motsepe Foundation Championship side Durban City, who stunned TS Galaxy in the last 16, were rewarded with another home game against Marumo Gallants.

Mameloodi Sundowns, meanwhile, will face the winners of the postponed fixture between Sekhukhune United, and either Milford FC or Royal AM.

With reports on Monday suggesting SARS have won in their bid to sell off Royal AM, it seems likely it will be Milford who meet Sekhukhune in the last 16.

The quarterfinals are set to be played on March 8 and 9.

Nedbank Cup QF draw

Durban City v Marumo Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns v Milford/Royal AM v Sekhukhune

SuperSport United v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs