Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

One Chiefs player returns, another suspended for SuperSport clash

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

18 Feb 2025

08:55 am

Pirates and Sundowns also have players out this week.

Yusuf Maart - Kaizer Chiefs

Yusuf Maart is back from suspension for Chiefs against SuperSport United. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart is available again for selection when Amakhosi take on SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening.

ALSO READ: Why Matuludi’s move to Chiefs or Pirates never happened

Midfielder Samkelo Zwane, however, is suspended, after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 Nedbank Cup last 16 win over Chippa United.

Zwane out for Chiefs

Maart missed the game against Chippa through suspension, but at least Nabi can now call on the experienced central midfielder again, after Zwane started the match against the Chilli Boyz.

Chiefs do have a few other players who will be suspended if they pick up another booking against SuperSport. Central defender Inacio Miguel, who has already served two suspensions this season, attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala, and January signing Thabo Cele are all on three yellow cards.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, also have players suspended for this week’s Premiership games.

Pirates and Sundowns absentees

Pirates will be missing Kabelo Dlamini for their visit to Golden Arrows, after he picked up his fourth yellow card of the season against Baroka in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs to face Stellies in Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Sundowns are without forward Tashreeq Morris for their game at Marumo Gallants , after he was sent off in Sunday’s 2-0 Nedbank Cup win over Mpheni Home Defenders.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Baroka F.C. Betway Premiership Chippa United F.C. Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Marumo Gallants Nedbank Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) SuperSport United F.C.

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa South Africa responds to claims of cooperating with Iran on nuclear energy [VIDEO]
Crime Police launch manhunt for at least 8 foreign nationals involved in Zanzou bar assault
Opinion Will South Africa’s rich pay wealth tax or find ways to avoid it?
Fashion And Beauty Sip and soak your way to glowing skin: 5 tea-rrific skincare tips
South Africa City of Ekurhuleni and its R1.6 billion Eskom debt – How will it affect residents?

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp