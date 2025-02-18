One Chiefs player returns, another suspended for SuperSport clash

Pirates and Sundowns also have players out this week.

Yusuf Maart is back from suspension for Chiefs against SuperSport United. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart is available again for selection when Amakhosi take on SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening.

Midfielder Samkelo Zwane, however, is suspended, after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 Nedbank Cup last 16 win over Chippa United.

Zwane out for Chiefs

Maart missed the game against Chippa through suspension, but at least Nabi can now call on the experienced central midfielder again, after Zwane started the match against the Chilli Boyz.

Chiefs do have a few other players who will be suspended if they pick up another booking against SuperSport. Central defender Inacio Miguel, who has already served two suspensions this season, attacking midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala, and January signing Thabo Cele are all on three yellow cards.

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, also have players suspended for this week’s Premiership games.

Pirates and Sundowns absentees

Pirates will be missing Kabelo Dlamini for their visit to Golden Arrows, after he picked up his fourth yellow card of the season against Baroka in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

Sundowns are without forward Tashreeq Morris for their game at Marumo Gallants , after he was sent off in Sunday’s 2-0 Nedbank Cup win over Mpheni Home Defenders.