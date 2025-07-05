Kaizer Chiefs unveil sixth signing ahead of new season

Chiefs are expected to announce more signings ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming Betway Premiership season.



The 28-year-old former Orlando Pirates midfielder joins Amakhosi from SuperSport United (which will now be known as Siwelele FC following the club’s sale).



“Kaizer Chiefs’ blueprint for strengthening the squad ahead of the new 2025/26 season continues to take shape with the acquisition of Siphesihle Ndlovu,” read a statement from Chiefs.

“Previously with SuperSport United, for whom he played 28 matches in all competitions last season, the energetic midfielder and will add skill and valuable experience to Amakhosi’s midfield.

“The 28-year-old, who was born in Pietermaritzburg, is set to join his new teammates in the Netherlands within the new few days once all the travel arrangements have been finalised.”



Ndlovu becomes Amakhosi’s sixth signing of the current transfer window after the club confirmed the arrivals of Paseka Mako, Thabiso Monyane, Ethan Chislett, Flavio Silva and Nkanyiso Shinga.



And as reported earlier, Chiefs are expected to announce more signings ahead of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season. Amakhosi are also expected to unveil the Cape Town Spurs duo of Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman.

Chiefs arrive in Netherlands for preseason camp

Meanwhile, Chiefs arrived in the Netherlands on Friday afternoon where they will hold their pre-season camp for the next two weeks. The camp will be in Apeldoorn.



Having visited the Netherlands with each year with the various Ajax Cape Town academy youth sides from the age of 12, striker Tashreeq Morris is delighted to be back in the country.



“This is my ninth time in the Netherlands,” Morris told Chiefs media.



“The country is beautiful,” Morris added, “I am also looking forward to the friendly matches against top Dutch sides.”

Chiefs will play five training matches in the second week of the camp, against Vitesse, FC Utrecht, NEC Nijmegen, PEC Zwolle and FC Twente.