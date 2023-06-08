Masango backs Zwane to turn Chiefs’ fortunes around

By Katlego Modiba

Former Kaizer Chiefs fan favourite Mandla Masango has urged Amakhosi fans to get behind coach Arthur Zwane after yet another disappointing, trophy-less season.

It is understood that the coach still enjoys the backing of Chiefs management and will keep his job despite ending the 2022-2023 empty-handed. The fifth place finish on the DStv Premiership table stretches their agonising wait for major silverware to 8 years.

Zwane’s team struggled for consistency as the coach also had a hard time getting the right balance between youth and experience. Masango, who played alongside Zwane towards the latter’s final years at Chiefs before his retirement in 2010, believes the team has improved under the 49-year-old.

“I think there are a lot of improvements compared to other seasons. They are slowly integrating the new guys so in time everything will be fine,” said Masango who made his debut for The Glamour Boys as a fresh-faced 18- year-old in 2007.

“It’s just a matter of time because some of the guys were playing in the development team. The step up to the senior team comes with a lot of pressure and responsibilities. I was also young and I was groomed into what I am today.

“It’s just a matter of giving them time to gel and eventually they will get it right. I’m positive and we should support the guys because that’s all they need at the moment. Even as a family, when you’re young, you make mistakes and they give you another chance to become better.”

The former Bafana Bafana international, who turns 34 next month, also addressed questions marks over his future. He had been clubless since 2018 after a stint with Danish club Randers FC and he was coy as usual when asked about his next move.

“No, I haven’t (retired). I’m currently in the business space. I was in business even when I was still playing so I was doubling up,” said Masango, speaking after a match between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates legends in Limpopo last Sunday.

“Yes, I miss playing football. It is in my blood and it’s something that will always be with me.”