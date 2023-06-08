Botswana league winner Ramoreboli joins race for AmaZulu job

By Mgosi Squad

Morena Ramoreboli has thrown his name in the hat for the vacant AmaZulu Fc coaching job, Phakaaathi’s Mgosi Squad has been informed.

The 53-year-old is currently with Jwaneng Galaxy in Botswana. He has recently guided them to the league title in the neighbouring country and now wants a bigger challenge.

“His management feels he needs to step up a level a little. That is not to say the league in Botswana is not up to standard,” said a source close to the coach.

Ramoreboli has been in Botswana for the past three years and also doubles as the coach of the nation’s senior women’s team.

He was once a stand-in coach at Bafana Bafana and successfully guided them to the Cosafa Cup title. He was in the national junior teams at the time.

And when he became available, Jwaneng jumped at the chance to bring him on board. He successfully guided them to the group stages in the Caf Champions League.

Ramoreboli’s stay was then extended and the club are understood to be still interested in keeping him for as long as they can.

“But they also would understand if he got a chance elsewhere and they have said they would not stand in his way.

“His CV has been posted to AmaZulu and they have responded positively and said they are considering it carefully.

Ramoreboli looking for a new challenge

“It would be a perfect opportunity for him because the club has big ambitions which match his own. He wants to return to the Caf competitions with a team that has enough squad depth.

“But we will wait to hear what happens. He would be also open to another local club if that chance presented itself,” added the source.

Ramoreboli will have strong competition for the Usuthu job. The likes of Manqoba Mngqithi, Luc Eymael and Alfons Groenendijk are said to be among the favourites.

AmaZulu are looking for a new coach following the withdrawal of Ayanda Dlamini. He was a caretaker coach until the end of the season.

He has come in to fill the gap following Romain Folz’ redeployment to an advisory role away from the day-to-day running of the playing team. Folz has since resigned.