Portuguese coach Santos confirms talks with Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs are also reportedly ready to resume talks with Nasreddine Nabi.

Alexandre Santos has confirmed that he has held talks with Kaizer Chiefs over the vacant head coach job at the Naturena-based club.



Earlier on Monday, Phakaaathi reported that talks had taken place between the parties and now the Portuguese coach has confirmed the talks between him and Chiefs, but added that no deal has been reached.

“They [Kaizer Chiefs] talked with me but we don’t have any deal,” Santos is quoted as saying by Soccerladuma.

Santos, who is unattached after recently parting ways with Angolan side Petro de Luanda, has also been linked with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca and Simba FC of Tanzania. The two sides are also on the look out for a new coach after parting ways with their respective coaches.



Chiefs to resume talks with Nabi

Meanwhile, SABC Sport reports that Chiefs are ready to resume talks with Nasreddine Nabi, who is now in charge of AS FAR in Morocco.

Prior to appointing Molefi Ntseki as their coach at the beginning of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season, Chiefs were said to have opened talks with Nabi, but the deal fell through after the Tunisian coach insisted on bringing his own backroom staff.



Now the SABC Sport is reporting that Nabi is again the overwhelming favourite for the Chiefs head coach job.

“Nabi is instead head and shoulders above the rest of the candidates, with the previous stumbling block that prevented the Tunisian from joining Chiefs no longer in the way.

“Amakhosi are respectfully waiting for the Botola Pro League to conclude before finalising a deal that will see Nabi become their new head coach,” reported the public broadcaster.