Jose Riveiro’s right-hand man explains why he left Pirates

“This is a decision I took with a heavy heart,” said Almenara.

Orlando Pirates have announced that assistant coach Sergio Almenara will be leaving the Club by “mutual consent”.



ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates release Souaibou Marou

The Spanish coach joined the Buccaneers in June 2022 alongside head coach Jose Riveiro. He leaves Pirates after two successful seasons with the Pirates, winning two MTN8’s and two Nedbank Cups.



“As preparations for the 2024/25 season get underway, Orlando Pirates today announce that assistant coach Sergio Almenara will be leaving the club by mutual consent,” read a statement released by Pirates on Monday.



“Mr. Almenara had initially submitted his request to leave the club earlier this year, however, to ensure the team’s progress and focus during the latter stages of the league and cup competitions, management chose to address this request at the conclusion of the season.



“We thank Sergio for his contribution to the Club. The two years together have been amazing.”



Almenara said personal matters forced him to take the difficult decision to leave Pirates.



“This is a decision I took with a heavy heart,” said Almenara.

“I have really enjoyed my stay here, but unfortunately, due to personal matters that the club is aware of, I can no longer continue with my job. I have a young family back in Finland. They have been unable to integrate into the country. I would have wished to stay longer, but unfortunately, it’s not possible.



“I would like to thank management, the technical team, players, and most importantly the fans for my stay. I will always remain a Buccaneer.”



ALSO READ: ‘I feel like a hero’, Mofokeng on scoring winner against Sundowns



Pirates stated that the club – with consultation of Riveiro – will look to use this offseason break to find suitable replacement/s as well as bolster the backroom staff in the technical, analysis, medical and conditioning departments.