Monare set to leave Pirates as contract expires

The 34-year-old has been with the Buccaneers for the past four seasons.

Thabang Monare is expected to leave Orlando Pirates when his contract runs out at the end of this month.



ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates release Souaibou Marou



Mgosi squad has it on good authority that the experienced midfielder will not have his contract extended beyond this season.



The 34-year-old has been with the Buccaneers for the past four seasons after joining the club from Bidvest Wits in 2020.



After a strong start to the 2023-2024 season, the former Jomo Cosmos captain struggled for game time in the second half of the campaign.



It’s not clear whether Monare is injured or not but he was not part of the matchday squad that triumphed over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final in his home province of Mpumalanga at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.



He only made one appearance in the Nedbank Cup this season. Pirates are happy with the progress of Thalente Mbatha in the middle of the park and will not be renewing Monare’s contract.



According to sources close to the player, Monare is not short of admirers with SuperSport United already showing interest.



ALSO READ: Jose Riveiro’s right-hand man explains why he left Pirates



He won the DStv Premiership under Gavin Hunt at Wits and the coach still rates the veteran midfielder very highly.



During his time with the Soweto giants, Monare has won three MTN8 trophies and two Nedbank Cups.



He was part of the Bafana Bafana team that won a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year.