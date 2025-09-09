Mbokazi looks right at home in stellar Bafana display

'Experienced players in our team told me to be open and play my normal game,' said Bafana's 19 year-old defender.

Bafana Bafana’s 19 year-old defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi played like a seasoned international as he picked up the Man-of-the-Match Award in his side’s 1-1 Fifa World Cup qualifying Group C draw with Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Broos praises Bafana fight in Nigeria draw



It was easy to forget that this was the first time Mbokazi had faced a team blessed with attacking talent like the Super Eagles have. The Orlando Pirates prodigy more than matched the physicality Nigeria’s attack had to offer, and even almost scored a quite spectacular second half winner.

Mbokazi – ‘It’s true’

“Yeah, it’s true that this was the first time I was playing such a tough game at this level,” Mbokazi told SABC TV after the match.

“Experienced players in our team told me to be open and play my normal game. They told me that players like (Siyabonga) Ngezana and (Teboho) Mokoena will provide cover for me. That’s what made me play this well tonight.”

Hugo Broos’ Bafana are probably just one win away from securing a place at the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year. Next month, they will play Zimbabwe ‘away,’ but probably in South Africa as the Warriors have been playing their home games at Orlando Stadium.

Bafana finish off their campaign at home to Rwanda.

The draw in Bloemfontein suited Group C leaders Bafana far more than it did Nigeria, who trail Bafana by six points.

‘A huge opportunity’

“We’re very happy with today’s win (draw) because it presents us with a huge opportunity to qualify for the World Cup,” added Mbokazi.

ALSO READ: World Cup so close for Bafana after Nigeria draw

“We have to perform like this in the other remaining games. This was toughest game of our remaining matches. We knew that it was going to be a big fight, we wanted to get a win or at least a draw. We’re really happy with this result.



