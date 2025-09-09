World Cup so close for Bafana after Nigeria draw

Hugo Broos' Group C leaders earn a valuable point in Bloemfontein.

Bafana Bafana edged ever-closer to the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals yesterday, battling to a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Nigeria at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, Bafana’s nemesis in the past, netted an own goal before being subbed off at half time on a poor evening for the defender.

Not enough for Nigeria

Calvin Bassey got a controversial equaliser, but the point was not enough for Nigeria. Bafana moved to 17 points at the top of Group C, six clear of Benin, who played Lesotho later yesterday.

Hugo Broos brought Siyabonga Ngezana back into the heart of the Bafana defence for this match, and also sprung a bit of a surprise in preferring Samukelo Kabini to Aubrey Modiba at left back.

In midfielder, Bathusi Aubaas came in to partner Teboho Mokoena, while the Bafana coach went with the same front four that played against Lesotho.

That meant Sipho Mbule stayed as the playmaker and he showed off his silky skills and delightful range of passing for much of the first half.

The Super Eagles started off by allowing Bafana far too much time on the ball and Oswin Apollis and Mohau Nkota gave them all sorts of problems down the flanks.

Nkota magic

In the 5th minute, Appollis skipped past his man and sent in a good cross that Nkota headed well off target.

There were some feisty challenges while both teams battled at times to cope with a poor playing surface. Ngezana and Ademola Lookman both got themselves booked for some off the ball antics.

Bafana took the lead in the 25th minute. Teboho Mokoena’s fine pass released Nkota aand his low cross from the right was steered into his own net by William Troost-Ekong.

The goal seemed to wake Nigeria up and they started to take control of midfield in the final 15 minutes of the half. Alex Iwobi was pulling the strings and Nigeria forced a series of corners before they finally scored a minute before the break.

Lookman found Faruq Dele-Bashiru, who got to the byline and sent a cross to the back post. Bassey hurled himself at the ball to force it over the line. Replays showed that the ball came off the Fulham defender’s hand but with no VAR, the goal stood.

Nigeria made a double change at half time, Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare coming on for Cyriel Desser, while Troost-Ekong went off and was replaced by Bruno Onyemaechi.

Aubaas was a little lucky to escape with a yellow card for a poor over-the-top challenge on Samuel Osayi in the 48th minute.



Arokodare came close to scoring in the 50th minute, easily beating his man and sending a cross-shot flying across the face of goal.

Bafana seal a point

Bafana did work their way back into the match a little, and Mohau Nkota’s burst forward almost gave Mbule an opportunity, but he wasn’t able to get a shot away.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi then almost produced a piece of magic. The Orlando Pirates defender danced his way into the midfield and sent a chip over Nwabali that flew inches over the bar.

Broos brought on Kamogelo Sebelebele for the tireless Appollis and Thalente Mbatha replaced Mbule as Bafana looked to wrap up a point. And Bafana did so, putting them on the brink of qualification.