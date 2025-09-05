Betway PSL

Mbule starts for Bafana against Lesotho in Bloemfontein

By Khaya Ndubane

5 September 2025

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his starting line-up for this evening’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at the Free State State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

South Africa, who tops the Group C with 13 points after six games, will be looking to win this game and enhance their chances of winning the group and qualifying for the World Cup.

As for Likuena, they will be looking to beat Bafana Bafana to keep their slim hopes of playing in the world football competition alive.

Sipho Mbule, who was a late replacement for his Orlando Pirates teammate Patrick Maswanganyi. has made the starting line-up. He will play as the attacker in a three-man central midfield alongside fellow Pirates teammate Thalente Mbatha and Teboho Mokwena of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Broos has also gone for a three-man attack compromising of Mohau Nkota, Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster.

At the back Mbekezeli Mbokazi will play alongside Thabo Moloisane, with Nyiko Mobbie and Aubrey Modiba playing at right and left back respectively.

As usual, captain Ronwen Williams will lead the team from the poles.

Bafana’s starting line-up:

Bafana Bafana XI vs Lesotho: Williams, Mobbie, Mbokazi, Moloisane, Modiba, Mokoena, Mbatha, Mbule, Appollis, Nkota, Foster

