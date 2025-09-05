Bafana kill off Lesotho to boost World Cup hopes

South Africa's front three all find the net in Bloemfontein.

Bafana Bafana moved ever-closer to their Fifa World Cup dream on Friday, dismantling Lesotho 3-0 at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The victory kept Bafana five points clear of Benin at the top of Group C. Benin picked up a 1-0 win at home to Zimbabwe on Friday. Nigeria and Rwanda will finish off this round of fixtures in Uyo on Saturday.

Bafana on the brink of the World Cup?

A place in the World Cup finals next year in the USA, Canada and Mexico could even be sealed by Hugo Broos’ side with a win over Nigeria at the same venue on Tuesday, with a caveat.

There remains the possibility that Fifa could dock Bafana three points in the group for fielding midfielder Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in March, when the midfielder was supposed to be suspended.

Fifa’s failure to make any statement on this matter is bizarre. Equally bizarre was Lesotho FA secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi saying before this game that his side would protest if Mokoena played. This sort of nonsensical ranting, however, is also a by-product of Fifa’s inaction, either for or against Bafana.

Lesotho were technically the home side in Bloemfontein, using the Free State Stadium as they do not have a stadium at home that meets Fifa requirement.

Mohau Nkota was part of an attacking line-up put out by Hugo Broos, clearly intent on maintaining his side’s dominant position in Group C.

The former Orlando Pirates winger was part of a front three with Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis. And Sipho Mbule got a chance in the playmaker role, in the absence of Themba Zwane and Patrick Maswanganyi.

Head injury

Bafana were forced into a change just a few minutes into the game, as right back Nyiko Mobbie went down with a head injury. Mamelodi Sundowns’ Zuko Mdunyelwa came on to replace him.

Lesotho seemed keen to make their presence felt with some hefty early challenges. Lehlohonolo Fothoane was lucky not to be booked after losing his footing and taking out Thalente Mbatha.

Tsepo Toloane was then shown a yellow card for a clumsy challenge.

Soon after, a bad defensive error from Lesotho handed possession to Appollis, who played in Foster, but the striker’s first touch was too heavy and the move petered out.

In the 11th minute, Mbatha was booked for a cynical tackle on Neo Mokhachane. But Bafana were in front five minutes later.

Nkota’s stunning volley

Aubrey Modiba’s fine cross found Nkota, and he volleyed home an even better finish with his left foot. It was a wonderful way for the Saudi-based star to open his account for Bafana.

Bafana pressed in search of a second. Some wonderful skill from Appollis saw him get to the byline, but his cross was pushed away by Sekhoane Moerane.

Bafana were dealing fairly comfortably with what Lesotho had to offer, but were sent a warning shot on the stroke of halftime.

Jane Thabantso, who had come on as a substitute for an injured Katleho Makateng, latched on to an excellent pass from Lehlohonolo Matsua. His shot was fierce but just flew over Ronwen Williams’ crossbar.

Bafana suffered another head injury at the start of the second half. Thabo Moloisane was forced off the field after taking an accidental elbow to the head.

TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndumane came on in his place.

Bafana seal the deal

Bafana doubled their lead in the 63rd minute. A fine move saw Mbule find Modiba. The Sundowns left back beat his man and surged down the left. Modiba played the ball to Appollis, who moved it to Foster and onto Nkota. Nkota’s cross was slightly overhit, but went back to Modiba.

His left-footed shot was parred by Moerane straight to Foster, who volleyed in from close range.

And Bafana made it three in the 67th minute. Foster played in Appollis with a fine pass and he slotted past Moerane to send Broos into ecstasy on the touchline.