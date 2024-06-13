McCarthy set to keep Manchester United job

It looks like Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is set to continue in his role as a striker coach at Manchester United if reports from the United Kingdom are anything to go by.

According to popular website the UK Express, United head coach Erik Ten Hag has asked the club’s management to offer McCarthy a contract extension.

The South African joined Ten Hag’s technical team in 2022 and helped Marcus Rashford rediscover his form. The former Blackburn Rovers and West Ham forward remains a hugely popular figure within the Red Devils change room.

Several media houses in England are reporting that Ten Hag is set to keep his job at United and wants continuity in the technical department. The win over neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final saved his skin after months of speculation about his future.

One more season

McCarthy’s current deal is up at the end of June but the Dutch coach has reportedly pleaded with new owners INEOS to hand the Porto legend one more season. He is also linked with the vacant coaching position at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 46-year-old was a prolific striker in his playing days and helped Portuguese giants Porto win the UEFA Champions League in 2004. McCarthy also played for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United in England before returning to South Africa to end his career at Orlando Pirates.

As a coach, McCarthy enjoyed success in the DStv Premiership with Cape Town City and AmaZulu before landing the big job in Manchester. He remains Bafana’s all-time leading top scorer with 31 international goals, having also represented South African at the 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups.