Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

Avatar photo

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

12 Jun 2024

04:17 pm

Sundowns looking to extend Lebusa’s deal

'Coach Rulani values his experience at the back,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Sundowns looking to extend Mosa Lebusa's deal

Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates. Lebusa will be hoping to help Sundowns beat Al-Merrikh on Saturday (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix}

 Mosa Lebusa and Mamelodi Sundowns are close to agreeing a new deal that would see the defender remain at the club for three more years.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Hlongwane in demand in Turkey

His current contract with the DStv Premiership champions expires at the end of next season but Phakaaathi has learnt that Lebusa will be offered a new deal.

The 31-year-old has been with Sundowns for the past six years following the move from Ajax Cape Town in 2018.

Niggling injuries

“Sundowns are in talks with his management team to tie him down to two more years because he is a valued member of the team,” a source confirmed to the Mgosi Squad.

“Coach Rulani values his experience at the back and he has also backed him to get two more years at the club after doing well last season despite struggling with injuries.”

Lebusa made 15 league appearances for the Brazilians last season that was hampered by niggling injuries.

ALSO READ: Ngoma thinking about hanging up his boots after season in wilderness

During his time at Sundowns,  the centre back has won five league titles, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup as well as the Caf African Football League.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Mosa Lebusa

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Electoral Court dismisses expelled Khumalo’s MK party leader bid
Local News Community Chat: How do you decide who looks after your child?
Courts EFF suffers another court blow, set to approach Constitutional Court
South Africa Ramaphosa conveys condolences to the people of Malawi following Chilima’s death
Local News Court officially concludes Liezel de Jager’s murder case

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES