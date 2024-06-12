Sundowns looking to extend Lebusa’s deal

'Coach Rulani values his experience at the back,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates. Lebusa will be hoping to help Sundowns beat Al-Merrikh on Saturday (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix}

Mosa Lebusa and Mamelodi Sundowns are close to agreeing a new deal that would see the defender remain at the club for three more years.

His current contract with the DStv Premiership champions expires at the end of next season but Phakaaathi has learnt that Lebusa will be offered a new deal.

The 31-year-old has been with Sundowns for the past six years following the move from Ajax Cape Town in 2018.

Niggling injuries

“Sundowns are in talks with his management team to tie him down to two more years because he is a valued member of the team,” a source confirmed to the Mgosi Squad.

“Coach Rulani values his experience at the back and he has also backed him to get two more years at the club after doing well last season despite struggling with injuries.”

Lebusa made 15 league appearances for the Brazilians last season that was hampered by niggling injuries.

During his time at Sundowns, the centre back has won five league titles, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup as well as the Caf African Football League.