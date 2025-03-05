Benni McCarthy: Why I chose Kenya over MLS

The former Bafana Bafana striker was unveiled as the new Harambee Stars coach during a glamorous ceremony in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Benni McCarthy has explained why he subbed offers from the Major Soccer League (MLS) and opted to join Kenya as national team coach.



McCarthy revealed during the unveiling that he had received offers from MLS clubs but decided to take up the Kenya job instead.



“I did have a few job interviews for jobs where you go with other coaches, mostly with MLS clubs in the US. Then this came back. I think it’s a sleeping giant in my eyes. I looked at the project and it’s a country that has a lot of potential,” McCarthy told FKF TV.

“They have some really talented players who play abroad in Europe, all over. With the right mindset, mentality, you can do something special for the team.

“When I spoke to the federation deputy president Maliga, he spoke with my agent and told him they are really interested and it’s always nice to know that. In your life, every day you go out to convince people why you are a good coach, why you are the right man for the job.

“With Kenya it was an opportunity, there was a lot of respect from the federation side, the president and the deputy president – their conversation with me was with a lot of respect and admiration for me and my mentality, my mindset and my story – coming from Africa and moving to Europe at such a young age, to survive and flourish under those circumstance, is a story that Kenyans can take from and then take it even further,” added McCarthy.

“So, they felt that I had all the right equipment and ammunition to take Kenya forward and when you hear all that about you, they make you want to put your name together with theirs and share the same passion.

“So, I thought it was the perfect opportunity because it’s not just an opportunity to become a coach but to become a national team coach and hopefully achieve something that no other coach achieved with this national team,” concluded McCarthy.



McCarthy has been joined by former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs, who will be the Kenya goalkeeping coach and Vasili Manousakis, who left Cape Town Spurs to become McCarthy’s assistant.