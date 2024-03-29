Mdaka satisfied after concluding first training camp with Amajita

" This camp was very important for us as the Technical Team to establish the levels of the players," said Mdaka.

Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka is happy with how things have gone during the squad’s week-long camp in preparation for the 2025 Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the Cosafa Under-20 championships later this year.

ALSO READ: Playing for Chiefs is the best feeling ever, says Mashiane

Mdaka called 46 players for the camp held at the SAFA Technical Center in Johannesburg.

The South Africa men’s Under-20 coach says the camp was vital for the team and it helped in terms of establishing the level of the players despite having such an enlarged squad.

“We are very happy with the work done this past week. This camp was very important for us as the Technical Team to establish the levels of the players and to start putting characters into our plan,” Mdaka told safa.net.

“We had a long week of intense training sessions and although the group was very big with 46 players, our plan worked well.”

Friendly fire

While in camp, Mdaka and his charges got to play two friendly matches and the Amajita coach says he is content with what he saw from his players.

“We played two practice matches against M.Tigers from the ABC Motsepe League and Tuks from the Motsepe Championship and these two matches were very different, but they gave us the answers we wanted in testing our group of players,” he added.

“Against M.Tigers we wanted to see the aggression and strength in the boys, and against Tuks we needed to see how they deal with pressure, tactics, and a stronger and more disciplined opponent and I must admit that we are very happy with what we saw this week and we now know which players we will build this team with,” concluded Mdaka.

ALSO READ: Yanga expecting tough encounter against Sundowns

Amajita will be back again in camp in June, with the Under-20 AFCON qualifiers set to begin next year.